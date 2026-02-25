IN FULL | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has delivered his much-anticipated 2026 budget speech, in which he outlined the government’s fiscal plan for the year.
Read the full unedited speech below:
TimesLIVE
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has delivered his much-anticipated 2026 budget speech, in which he outlined the government’s fiscal plan for the year.
Read the full unedited speech below:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.