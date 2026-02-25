LIVE UPDATES BUDGET 2026 | Will Godongwana’s budget speech get the nation’s approval?

News

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his 2025 budget speech in Cape Town on Wednesday
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will delivers his 2026 budget speech in Cape Town on Wednesday (ESA ALEXANDER/ REUTERS)

February 25 2026, 09:00

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee unpacks why the 2026 National Budget, to be delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, will be critical in shaping the President and the GNU’s delivery on key priorities.

February 25 2026, 08:00

Fedusa calls for budget to prioritise workers, reject austerity

As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table the national budget on Wednesday, trade union federation Fedusa has laid out an extensive wish list, urging government to prioritise workers, rebuild state capacity and reject austerity.

“South Africans are living under severe economic and social strain. Workers are battling rising food prices, escalating electricity tariffs, high transport costs and growing household debt,” Fedusa said.

Fedusa calls for budget to prioritise workers, reject austerity ]


