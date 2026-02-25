Mogotsi reveals probe into ‘Cat’ Matlala’s police tender

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 24:,Brown Mogotsi testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 24, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Political fixer and businessman Brown Mogotsi has told parliamentarians quizzing him about his relationship with Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala that he started investigating the alleged cartel member and murder accused in 2024, following information about a health service tender Matlala was about to get from the police.

Mogotsi revealed this yesterday to the ad hoc committee, which is investigating corruption in the criminal justice system. He also stated that he was an undercover agent for the police but would offer no evidence of the operations he was involved in, despite fighting corruption on classified missions.

Mogotsi said he had received information about the Matlala tender and that it had also been revealed that some people, including former police minister Bheki Cele and a few others, were working to ensure that Matlala got it.

Mogotsi said the tender came out before the 2024 elections.

“My handler said, ‘Let’s wait because there are elections coming’.

“A few people, including some in the police, were confirming that indeed the tender was close to being awarded. So, the investigation started there,” he said.

“Gen [Shadrack] Sibiya was going to help me with Mr Matlala’s number” — Brown Mogotsi

Mogotsi added that it was only realised that Cele would not return to government after the ANC’s parliamentary list was released, prompting his handler to advise that they wait until after the elections before proceeding with investigations.

He maintained that his continued engagement with Matlala was linked to ongoing investigations.

Mogotsi also said the suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, was going to assist in getting Matlala’s contact details.

“[...] after September 24, my handler called and promised to speak to General Sibiya... to help get more information in relation to the tender and ‘Cat’.

“Gen Sibiya was going to help me with Mr Matlala’s number,” he said.

“I was registered as an informant in 2001, and I was later deregistered when I was no longer active in that role. When I became a contact agent, the process was completely different. That registration is manual. The file is kept by your handler, and all reimbursements or payments are handled directly through the handler, usually in cash.”

He added that due to safety concerns, there is no trace of him as an informant in the system beyond the months of registration in 2001 and 2009.

Sowetan