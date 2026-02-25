More SA men ‘lured’ for Russian war en route back home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed that 11 of 17 men allegedly recruited for the Russia-Ukraine conflict are on their way back to South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed that 11 of 17 men allegedly recruited for the Russia-Ukraine conflict are on their way back to SA.

Two men will remain in Moscow — one of whom is in hospital and another who is being processed for travel.

The announcement comes after four of the men who were trapped in the Russian war with Ukraine returned to the country last week.

“The South African government, working closely with the Russian government, has secured a safe return of the men. This followed receipt of distressed calls for assistance to return home from 17 South African men between the ages of 20-39 years,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said yesterday.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa has welcomed the return of the men who were lured into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine “by South African elements who remain under investigation”.

Spokesperson for the families Thulani Mahlangu said the men were supposed to arrive in SA yesterday but were told by Moscow officials that they had not been cleared yet. As a result, he said, they were still waiting to hear when they will all arrive home.

The men were said to have been recruited by the MK Party members, including former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

In November, Bonganini Nkosazana Zuma, another Zuma daughter, said she has opened a criminal case against her sister Duduzile and two others regarding the 17 men lured the war-torn Donbas region in Ukraine.

She said she believed Duduzile as well as Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza were responsible for sending the men to the east European country and believed they had contravened the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act and the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, among other laws.

Bonganini said eight of the 17 young men were her relatives, and they were lured to Russia under the false pretence of employment and were handed over to a Russian mercenary group without their consent.

Nonkululeko Mantula, 39, Thulani Mazibuko, 24, Xolani Ntuli, 47, Siphamandla Tshabalala, 23, and Sifiso Mabena, 21, have since been arrested for the matter.

They appeared at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court and face charges related to contravention of South Africa’s Military Assistance Act for allegedly luring the men into the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mantula is an SABC freelance journalist alleged to be the mastermind behind the operation, along with several unemployed recruits.

Sowetan