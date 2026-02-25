‘Nothing will stop us,’ says Sandile Zungu as his company gears for lottery takeover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessman Sandile Zungu during an interview with Sowetan's podcast 'In the Know' with editor Sibongakonke Shoba.

Businessman Sandile Zungu says nothing will stop his company from taking over the national lottery in four months, and they are preparing the rollout.

Speaking to Sowetan editor Sibongakonke Shoba for the podcast In the Know, Zungu said Sizekhaya Holdings is set to shake up South Africa’s gaming scene as it gears up to take over the national lottery on June 1.

Sizekhaya, a consortium led by KwaZulu-Natal-based Zungu and Moses Tembe, was picked as the preferred bidder for the lucrative eight-year licence to operate the national lottery in May last year.

However, the awarding of the contract was mired in controversy, as amaBhungane, an investigative journalism organisation, reported that Sizekhaya had links with Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Speaking to Sowetan, Zungu said, “Nothing will stop us”, and that they were busy with the rollout.

“We have identified offices; we are recruiting; we are sharpening our marketing campaigns. We are training people; we are signing retailers to sell our products.

“On June 1 we will go online. Nothing is going to stop us. We are excited about it,” Zungu said.

Zungu added he hoped they would be able to excite South Africans.

“We hope we can ramp up the gaming revenue for the benefit of communities, who will benefit through the agency designated to distribute the proceeds,” he said.

Zungu also added that he had nothing to do with the numbers.

“People know it’s a game of chance and they must take their chances.”

TimesLIVE previously reported that the high court in Pretoria dismissed an application by Ithuba Lottery to interdict the implementation of the award of the fourth national lottery licence to Sizekhaya Holdings, pending the final determination of its review application.

Ithuba Lottery was one of the companies which had applied for the licence.

Ithuba Holdings, which has been operating the national lottery since June 2015, was granted a 12-month temporary licence to operate the lottery from June 1 2025 until May 31 2026, when Sizekhaya is expected to take over.

