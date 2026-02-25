Sangoma in court for allegedly buying boys gifts and raping them

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Schoolchildren protest outside Acornhoek magistrates court in Mpumalanga where a 40-year-old sangoma is appering for allegedly raping three boys.

A mother of a 40-year-old Mpumalanga sangoma accused of raping a number of boys had to hand her son over to the police after the two fled enraged community members who had gathered at his house.

The man, who cannot be named as he has yet to plead to three charges of rape against him, appeared at the Acornhoek magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

According to the police, the man is alleged to have sodomised three boys from neighbouring homes, then given them money and snacks with instructions to keep quiet about the acts.

“We can confirm that a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with three counts of raping minor boys,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Mpho Nonyane-Mpe.

“Information at our disposal suggests that the accused would call the children to his house, stay with them and sexually assault them.

“The man was brought into the police station after the community threatened his life. For now, only three victims have been confirmed. We do not rule out more charges of rape being added,” said Nonyane-Mpe.

Speaking to Sowetan, community leader Vusi Vilakazi said knowledge of the rapes emerged when a 10-year-old boy arrived home with a new bicycle and told his parents that the suspect had bought it for him because “they sleep together”.

“This man is preying on boys,” Vilakazi said.

“What we got when we spoke to the children involved was that he would target them, especially on weekends, because they stayed close to his house.

“He would want them to sit with him and his bones. He would then rape the boys and buy them something to eat and give them snacks and money.

“What we know is that some of the victims are his relatives,” Vilakazi added.

“The community went to confront the suspect, but his mother took him to the police station.”

Scores of schoolchildren and community members gathered outside the court singing and holding placards with the words “no bail” and “no to the abuse of children”.

The matter was postponed to afford the police time to conduct further investigations. The suspect is due to appear in court on March 4 for a bail application.

