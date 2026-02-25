The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Nine suppliers of sanitary pads to be investigated for selling harmful products
The National Consumer Commission is investigating nine sanitary pad suppliers whose products were found to contain harmful chemicals.
Click here for more.
11 of 17 men ‘recruited’ for Russian-Ukraine conflict en route back to SA, two left behind
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed 11 of 17 men allegedly recruited for the Russia-Ukraine conflict are on their way back to South Africa.
Click here for more.
Sibiya accused of helping Matlala with confidential SAPS documents
Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has to answer why he passed on a confidential police document to Sgt Fannie Nkosi, who is believed to be his middleman when wanting to contact Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
Click here for more.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.