The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Nine suppliers of sanitary pads to be investigated for selling harmful products

Sanitary pads
Some sanitary pads were found to contain harmful chemicals. (Gallo Images/iStock)

The National Consumer Commission is investigating nine sanitary pad suppliers whose products were found to contain harmful chemicals.

11 of 17 men ‘recruited’ for Russian-Ukraine conflict en route back to SA, two left behind

MK Party military training recruits deployed in the Russia–Ukraine conflict. Photo: Supplied (supplied)

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has confirmed 11 of 17 men allegedly recruited for the Russia-Ukraine conflict are on their way back to South Africa.

Sibiya accused of helping Matlala with confidential SAPS documents

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has to answer why he passed on a confidential police document to Sgt Fannie Nkosi, who is believed to be his middleman when wanting to contact Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

