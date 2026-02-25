WATCH | Ekurhuleni cancels Tembisa indigent policy review meeting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Ekurhuleni’s Department of Sustainable Development is to host a consultative meeting with Tembisa residents on the Indigent Support Policy after protests over electricity disconnections & 100 free units.

A meeting to discuss the future of the Indigent Support Policy in Ekurhuleni was cancelled on Wednesday due to poor attendance.

Residents, ward councillors and community committee members were told at the last hour that the meeting planned at the Rabasotho hall would not go ahead.

The consultative session, organised by the department of sustainable development, was reportedly called off because of a low turnout of ward representatives and what officials described as “an emergency at Winnie Mandela involving the mayor”.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of Tembisa residents protesting over electricity disconnections, which were a result of unpaid rates and taxes, and indigent households are also affected.

The convenor of the meeting and councillors in Tembisa, Thabang Jiyane, told Sowetan the purpose of the meeting was to review policy on indigent support in preparation for the new financial year that starts on July 1.

Convenor Cllr Thabang Jiyane says today's meeting has been postponed to Monday due to low attendance by ward councillors and committee members, plus an alleged emergency at Winnie Mandela.

“When we convened for the meeting today, there was an issue of miscommunication from the onset. The meeting was for ward councillors and ward committees, but residents also showed up, seemingly because the invitation was extended to them.

“We also noted the attendance of members of the ward committee. We have decided, with the department, to postpone the meeting to next week to have at least the maximum participation, as we are representing the entire community.”

He said fewer than 20 members of the 150 members who form part of the 15 wards came today and they could thus not form a quorum.

“In terms of the Winnie Mandela emergency, the officials from the department were called to the customer care centre this morning to attend to the mayor, who was there,” said Jiyane.

Jiyane added that the consultative meeting was limited to ward committees and was to be followed by a public participation in the form of an imbizo in April.

Attendees were displeased about the postponement.

“Communication needs to be procedural in the same way the invite was shared. No register was taken to see who was here and who was not. I do believe those who did not come did not want to be here, so it can’t be that we also suffer because of them. The invite was shared,” said one attendee before the meeting adjourned.

