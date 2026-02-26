ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary Dlabathi quits amid differences with Xhakaza

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC regional secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi at an ANC press brief in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on February 20 2026.

The regional secretary of the ANC in Ekurhuleni, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, has quit amid political tensions in the City and differences with mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza.

Dlabathi has also resigned from his position as one of Ekurhuleni’s mayoral committee members responsible for finance with immediate effect.

Dlabathi cited differences with Xhakaza, who has been wielding the axe in council in recent weeks, apparently without consulting his regional comrades.

The Sunday Times has seen his resignation letter dated February 27, which has been sent to the Ekurhuleni officials, the regional structure and the ANC’s Gauteng provincial task team officials.

His resignation comes just hours after Xhakaza, who is also the ANC regional chair, filled mayoral executive positions which previously belonged to the EFF with ANC councillors.

According to those around Dlabathi, he has been complaining that Xhakaza was taking critical decisions in the metropolitan municipality without consulting his fellow party regional leaders.

“This letter serves to communicate my unfortunate, but deeply considered resignation as both the ANC regional secretary of Ekurhuleni and the Member of the mayoral committee,” wrote Dlabathi.

“This deeply considered resignation is in the best interest of the African National Congress in the region and its smooth functioning.”

He said he had been humbled by the opportunity to serve and dispose of his skills and professional expertise in both the roles he had in the party and municipality.

“My resignation is effective from February 27. I request that I be granted time and space during this moment,” he wrote.

What broke the camel’s back for Dlabathi is said to be Wednesday’s late-night decision to fill the three MMC positions, two that were rejected by the EFF and one rejected by ActionSA, with all ANC councillors.

Xhakaza appointed Nkgopotse Nsizwa Mekgwe as human settlements MMC, Siyabonga Mathews Moloi as MMC for community services, with economic infrastructure and development going to Dora Mlambo, who is also the speaker of the council.

Xhakaza last week sought to reduce EFF’s five positions in the executive to two, a move the EFF rejected.

This comes after several missives Xhakaza launched against the EFF, with the first being the removal of the EFF provincial leader Nkululeko Dunga in 2024 as the finance MMC. The EFF, angry as they were, decided to still be part of the Ekurhuleni coalition but wanted Dunga to replace Nthabiseng Tshivhenga as the speaker of council, but Xhakaza refused and instead decided the position must be held by an ANC member, which led to the election of Dora Mlambo last month.

This was followed by Xhakaza’s midnight reshuffle last week, which saw a further reduction of EFF seats in the mayoral committee to two.

The EFF has previously threatened that as a result of Xhakaza’s actions, it will no longer support the ANC in other municipalities and in the provincial legislature, where the ANC is leading a minority government.

