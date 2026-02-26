Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sowetan takes a closer look at some of the leading stories of the day

WATCH | Nothing will stop us from lottery takeover, says Sandile Zungu

Businessman Sandile Zungu during an interview with Sowetan's podcast 'In the Know' with editor Sibongakonke Shoba. (THULANI MBELE)

Businessman Sandile Zungu says nothing will stop his company from taking over the national lottery in four months, and they are preparing the rollout.

How Mbali Nhlapo’s famous cleaning tagline changed her life

TikTok sensation and businesswoman Mbali Nhlapo. (STEPHEN OBI SLS MEDIA)

“I am Mbali Nhlapo and I’m a housekeeper” is the sassy tagline that set this TikTok content creator on the path to viral superstardom.

Jessica Motaung urges fans to arrive early for Soweto derby

Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobberlaar and Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung. (BackpagePix)

As the digital ticketing system by Stadium Management SA proved disastrous again on Tuesday when Kaizer Chiefs hosted Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium, Amakhosi marketing director Jessica Motaung has urged fans attending Saturday’s Soweto derby to arrive early.

