Five key things you need to know about the 2026 budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Gondongwana, centre, with Deputy President Paul Mashatile, left, and President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Budget Review presentation in parliament on Wednesday, February 25 2026. Photographer: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament.

From fighting corruption in the distribution of social grants to alleviating financial burdens caused by ghost government workers, finance minister Enoch Godongwane says government has made strides in battling malfeasance.

The old-age grant has gone up by R85 from R2,315 to R2,400, with the same increase going to the disability grant.

The child support grant is up by R20, from R560 to R580.

More than 291,000 social grant beneficiaries were flagged for fraud and corruption by the end of the 2025/26 financial year. An additional 34,661 grants were cancelled after they were proven fraudulent and irregular, saving government more than R170m.

Government’s ghost worker audit has identified 4,323 high-risk employees whose status in the civil service payroll is questionable.

R410m would be reprioritised from the allocation of the health department to the SA Medical Research Council after US President Donald Trump stopped its research grant.

Sowetan