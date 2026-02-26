O’Sullivan walks out of parliamentary ad hoc committee during testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system on February 26 2026.

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan walked out of parliament’s ad hoc committee while still testifying on Thursday.

The walkout took place after he was asked to give his comment regarding an international crime syndicate.

After answering the question, O’Sullivan walked out, saying he had gone to parliament of his own free will.

However, MK Party MP David Skosana shouted out, saying O’Sullivan could not just leave. He said O’Sullivan was doing the same thing former national director of public prosecution Shamila Batohi did in another forum.

EFF leader Julius Malema also said O’Sullivan could not just leave without being released by the chairperson of the committee, Soviet Lekganyane, saying O’Sullivan had violated the rules of parliament.

It is true that our witness has walked out of the proceedings. He [O’Sullivan] denied us an opportunity to conclude the engagement that we have had with him in a ceremonial and cordial way — Soviet Lekganyane, committee chair

Lekganyane said they would get advice from the parliamentary legal team on the way forward following O’Sullivan’s walk out.

“It is true that our witness has walked out of the proceedings. He [O’Sullivan] denied us an opportunity to conclude the engagement that we have had with him in a ceremonial and cordial way,” he said.

Earlier, there was a heated exchange between O’Sullivan and Skosana over repeated allegations that O’Sullivan was a spy.

“If you call me a spy one more time, I am going to stop answering your questions,” O’Sullivan told Skosana.

According to O’Sullivan, Skosana had called him a spy at least 10 times.

In a fiery exchange, Skosana repeatedly called O’Sullivan a spy and even called out a number, asking if it was O’Sullivan’s UK army number. O’Sullivan said he could not remember it.

Skosana then asked O’Sullivan if he had visited the Czech Republic with a brigadier.

Responding, O’Sullivan said he gone with a brigadier and a prosecutor, and that he had paid for himself.

I am not a spy, and I have never been a spy. I served this country well and faithfully, risking my life for 36 years, not to come here and have a member of this house unlawfully accusing me as being a spy — Paul O’Sullivan, private investigator

He said the trip was in connection with the investigation into convicted crime boss Rodavan Krejcir, and that he was the one who brought the case to the police.

Skosana pressed further, asking whether O’Sullivan had investments in the island of St Helena.

O’Sullivan denied he did. But Skosana persisted, saying O’Sullivan did not declare his investments in St Helena.

“You are a conman, a thug, a thief — and you are everything this country does not need,” Skosana said.

O’Sullivan fired back, saying everything Skosana said was a lie and intended to protect criminals.

“I am not a spy, and I have never been a spy. I served this country well and faithfully, risking my life for 36 years, not to come here and have a member of this house unlawfully accusing me as being a spy.”

Sowetan