Pig farm murder lawyer refuses to have farmer’s confession admitted as evidence

Zacharia Olivier, owner of a Limpopo farm where two women were killed and their bodies fed to pigs, speaks to his wife and lawyer at Polokwane high court.

The lawyer of the owner of the Limpopo farm where two women were shot and killed and their bodies fed to pigs has refused to have his client’s confession statement admitted as evidence in court, saying he was not legally represented at the time he confessed.

Arguing at the Polokwane high court on Thursday, Jacobus Venter said his client, Zacharia Olivier, had not even been read his rights at the time his confession statement was taken at Botlokwa police station in August 2024.

Olivier was arrested on August 21, after the bodies of Maria Makgato and Lucadia Ndlovu were found eaten by pigs on his farm. The two women were shot while scavenging for expired food on Olivier’s farm and their bodies thrown into a pigsty afterwards.

He was taken to Botlokwa police station the next day to give a confession statement.

Lt-Col Simon Mafukaduvha told the court on Thursday that he read Olivier his rights before taking his statement, a process that lasted from 7.50pm until 8.45pm.

Venter asked if it was a regular occurrence that this kind of a statement was taken during those hours.

“There is no specific time to take such a statement,” Mafukaduvha replied.

Speaking through his lawyer, Olivier said he was not given an opportunity to be represented by his lawyer at the time.

According to Venter, it was the duty of the police officer taking the statement to check if he had been warned and if he had the opportunity to consult his lawyers.

Mafukaduvha said it was just his duty to take the statement from Olivier. He said his commander had told him that a suspect was ready to give a statement.

“When he got arrested, those who arrested him should have told him of his rights to get legal representation. But he did tell me that he did not have a legal representative. He said he would inform us of his choice for a lawyer when we got to court.

“On the other hand, I am not the one who investigated the matter, I found him [Olivier] waiting for me. My duty was to take his statement and not investigate the nitty-gritties of what happened before. But I also read him his rights,” said Mafukaduvha.

Venter questioned why Olivier had not written the statement himself.

The officer said he had given Olivier the paper to write the statement himself. However, Olivier returned it to him and said the officer could write on his behalf.

Venter also argued that his client was not given the opportunity to read the statement and that he was not happy with some of the wording in the statement, especially on the issue of admitting to murder.

“It is my client’s version that he was not satisfied with the statement because you used the word ‘murder’ and it is not what he admitted to,” said Jacobus Venter.

Mafukaduvha rejected the claims and told the court that he had read the statement to Olivier. “I explained some of the words he could not understand because he told me that he is an Afrikaans-speaking man, but he can also ‘hear’ English.

“So, some of the words he couldn’t understand in English, I would explain them in Afrikaans. Like I said, Mr Olivier was happy with the way I wrote the statement. He even told me that I am very experienced, as I managed to write down everything according to how he narrated,” said Mafukaduvha.

Olivier and his workers, Adrian Rudolph de Wet and Zimbabwean national William Musowa, were arrested after the discovery of the women’s bodies on the farm.

De Wet has since turned state witness.

The trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of the confession continues.

