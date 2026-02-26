Sadtu to investigate members seen ‘protecting’ teacher accused of lashing pupil 92 times

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of Sadtu standing in solidarity with the teacher and principal of Tetelo Secondary School during a protest against corporal punishment allegedly meted out to a grade 11 pupil. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Sadtu is to investigate its members who were seen protecting a Soweto teacher accused of lashing a pupil 92 times for exceeding the word count of an essay.

The incident happened at Tetelo Secondary School in Soweto last Friday, and the teenage girl had to receive medical treatment after her left hand started swelling and developed blood clots.

The teacher is allegedly still working at the school as no action has been taken against her for administering corporal punishment, which is illegal in SA. The school’s principal is also accused of protecting her by downplaying the assault.

On Wednesday parents, the school governing body (SGB) and the community led a march demanding that the principal take accountability. Teachers from nearby schools were seen taunting the marchers and blocking the entrance to protect the teacher and the principal.

The march was organised by the Each One Teach One Foundation, a civic organisation.

Sadtu members claimed that the demonstration was not genuinely about corporal punishment, but rather driven by parents and members of the foundation who were opposed to the acting principal.

Tseliso Ledimo, provincial secretary of Sadtu, said he was not aware of the alleged assault at the school and the presence of the union members during the march on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have the details. I’m not aware of that action. I am at provincial level and some of these matters happen at branch level, and are not necessarily reported upwards,” he said.

When informed that the incident related to allegations of corporal punishment at the school, Ledimo said he would need to investigate before commenting further.

“I don’t understand why there were comrades there, but let me find out so that I have a clear understanding of what is happening,” he said.

According to the family of the girl and her classmates, the teacher had given her grade 11 class a task to write a 150-word essay; however, the pupil wrote 308 words.

The teacher allegedly said she would give her 158 lashes to match the number of words she exceeded by in her essay.

