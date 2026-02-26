The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Civil society groups protest outside parliament demanding jobs, austerity and a fight against inequality ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech in Cape Town on February 25 2026.

Five key things you need to know about the 2026 budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tables the 2026 Budget Speech at Nieuwmeester Dome on February 25, 2026 in Cape Town. (Jeffrey Abrahams)

From fighting corruption in the distribution of social grants to alleviating financial burdens caused by ghost government workers, here are the five things you need to know about finance minister Enoch Godongwane’s budget speech.

Teacher lashes girl pupil 92 times for writing long essay

A Soweto pupil had to receive medical attention after her teacher allegedly lashed her 92 times for exceeding the required word count in an essay. (Mark Andrews)

A Soweto pupil suffered blisters and blood clots on her hand which had to be treated in hospital after her teacher allegedly lashed her 92 times with a pipe for exceeding the required word count in an essay.

Sangoma in court for allegedly raping boys after luring them with gifts

Schoolchildren protest outside Acornhoek magistrate's court in Mpumalanga where a 40-year-old sangoma is appearing for allegedly raping three boys. (Mandla Khoza)

The mother of a 40-year-old Mpumalanga sangoma accused of raping boys had to hand her son over to police after the two fled enraged community members who had gathered at his house.

