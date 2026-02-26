The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Five key things you need to know about the 2026 budget speech
From fighting corruption in the distribution of social grants to alleviating financial burdens caused by ghost government workers, here are the five things you need to know about finance minister Enoch Godongwane’s budget speech.
Teacher lashes girl pupil 92 times for writing long essay
A Soweto pupil suffered blisters and blood clots on her hand which had to be treated in hospital after her teacher allegedly lashed her 92 times with a pipe for exceeding the required word count in an essay.
Sangoma in court for allegedly raping boys after luring them with gifts
The mother of a 40-year-old Mpumalanga sangoma accused of raping boys had to hand her son over to police after the two fled enraged community members who had gathered at his house.
