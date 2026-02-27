Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sipho Hotstix Mabusa during the celebration of Gallo Music reaching 100 years.

IN PICS | Music legends celebrate Gallo 100

26/02/2026. The Dube Brothers, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Moses Ngwenya and Professor, at the Gallo Music 100th year celebration. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Veteran artists Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Hilda Tloubatla from Mahotella Queens, and Lebo “Shugasmakx” Mothibe and Nkosana “Bozza” Nkosi from Skwatta Kamp gathered on Thursday afternoon at Gallo Music’s headquarters in Illovo, Sandton, to toast the legendary label’s centenary celebration.

Sowetan caught up with the musicians to find out what 100 years of Gallo Music means:

Read full story here:

FULL LIST | Jazzwrld & Thukuthela lead 2026 Metro FM Music Awards nominations

Lwah Ndlunkulu. (Supplied)

With seven nods, Jazzwrld & Thukuthela have topped the nomination pack for the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards.

Mawhoo, Sam Deep and Kabza De Small are among other artists to receive multiple nominations, while Kharishma, Goon Flavour and Nkesh are first-time nominees.

The nominees were unveiled at a star-studded launch party at The Forum in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, with winners set to be announced in April 25 in.

Best Maskandi and Best Lekompo were also announced as new categories.

Read the full story and list of nominees here

Mashonisas hold client ‘hostage’ for R23k debt

A woman from Waterloo, KZN, was rescued after she was held against her will for six hours by loansharks (Rusa)

Police had to be called after loansharks held a woman against her will for more than six hours because she owed them R23,000.

The three women and a man had gone to the woman’s place and then took her to house where they demanded her to source the funds she owed from family and friends.

Read full story here