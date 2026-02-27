Durban high school girls empowered with car fixing skills

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of the grade 12 pupils from Kloof High School in Durban who were taught basic tasks performed on a vehicle.

Girls at Kloof High School in Durban recently benefitted from an automotive skills workshop.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s experienced and qualified mechanics guided the grade 12 pupils in performing multiple tasks on a vehicle, including changing tyres and exploring vehicle diagnostics and electronics.

Mark Torrance, the company’s regional general manager for KwaZulu-Natal, emphasised that the initiative aims to empower and affirm competence among young girls at school level.

“By sharing practical automotive knowledge and basic vehicle skills with young learners early on, we are helping them build confidence and understanding,” he said.

“When they become active mobility consumers one day, they will be better equipped to understand their vehicles, make informed decisions and prioritise their safety on the road.”

The tasks included tips on how to change a tyre on a vehicle. (HYUNDAI SOUTH AFRICA)

Regional fleet manager Suzanne van Der Merwe said: “Equipping young girls with essential vehicle knowledge at school level lays a strong foundation for the future. This knowledge contributes to ensuring they are more informed and safe future drivers.”

Kloof High principal Rob Holding welcomed the initiative and expressed how the partnership has had a profound impact on the school.

“Our girls learnt about tyre changing, oil and water checking, how to interpret warning lights and technological functions. This was a hugely successful, invaluable exercise and we express our deep appreciation to Hyundai for such a programme,” he said.

Hyundai Automotive SA says it will be rolling out similar initiatives, particularly in rural communities, as part of its ongoing youth skills development.

TimesLIVE