Geordin Hill-Lewis announces bid to replace Steenhuisen

Thabo Mokone

Thabo Mokone

Parliamentary editor

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. File photo.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced his candidacy in the chase to become the next leader of the DA. File photo (CITY OF CAPE TOWN.)

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has thrown his name in the hat in the race to replace John Steenhuisen as leader of the DA.

Hill-Lewis announced on Friday he was accepting nomination for the position.

Hill-Lewis made the announcement at the Elsies River Civic centre on the Cape Flats among top DA leaders and a throng of party supporters who attended the launch of his campaign.

The DA leadership nominations officially opened this morning ahead of the blue party’s federal congress in April. Hill-Lewis is launching his campaign under the theme “a stronger DA, a strong SA”.

In a show of force and support, ministers such Siviwe Gwarube, Leon Schreiber and Dean Macpherson attended the announcement. Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink was the first to endorse Hill-Lewis, citing his track record as Cape Town mayor, along with Gwarube.

TimesLIVE


