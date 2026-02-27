MPs seek legal advice after O’Sullivan exits hearing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 10: Paul O'Sullivan testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 10, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Parliament’s ad-hoc committee probing allegations of criminal activity and corruption within the criminal justice system has sought advice from parliament’s legal team after private investigator Paul O’Sullivan’s walkout on Thursday.

His testimony was supposed to wrap up by 1pm as he had indicated that he needed to be somewhere else.

The walkout took place after O’Sullivan was asked to comment on an international crime syndicate. After doing so, he walked out, saying he was in parliament of his own free will.

However, MK Party MP David Skosana shouted out, saying O’Sullivan could not leave just like that. He said O’Sullivan was doing the same thing former national director of public prosecution Shamila Batohi did in another forum.

EFF leader Julius Malema also said O’Sullivan could not just leave without being released by committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane, adding O’Sullivan had violated the rules of parliament.

However, he still left, and Lekganyane said they would get advice from the parliamentary legal team on the way forward. “It is true that our witness has walked out of the proceedings. He [O’Sullivan] denied us an opportunity to conclude the engagement that we have had with him in a ceremonial and cordial way,” he said.

Earlier, there was a heated exchange between O’Sullivan and Skosana over repeated allegations that O’Sullivan was a spy. “If you call me a spy one more time, I am going to stop answering your questions,” he told Skosana.

According to O’Sullivan, Skosana had called him a spy at least 10 times. In a fiery exchange, Skosana repeatedly called him a spy and even called out a number, asking if it was O’Sullivan’s UK army number. He said he could not remember it.

Skosana then asked O’Sullivan if he had visited the Czech Republic with a brigadier. He said he had gone with a brigadier and a prosecutor and that he had paid for himself.

He said the trip was in connection with the investigation into convicted crime boss Rodavan Krejcir, and that he was the one who brought the case to the police.

Skosana pressed further, asking whether O’Sullivan had investments in the island of St Helena. O’Sullivan denied he did. But Skosana persisted, saying O’Sullivan did not declare his investments in the South Atlantic Ocean island.

“You are a conman, a thug, a thief − and you are everything this country does not need,” Skosana said.

O’Sullivan fired back, saying everything Skosana said was a lie and intended to protect criminals. “I am not a spy, and I have never been a spy. I served this country well and faithfully, risking my life for 36 years, not to come here and have a member of this house unlawfully accuse me of being a spy.”

During his testimony, O’Sullivan also described Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s July 6 press briefing as being dishonest, divisive, and intended to distract attention from what he said was going on within the KwaZulu-Natal police.

DA MP Ian Cameron had asked O’Sullivan about his comments that Mkhwanazi was not qualified to wear the task force uniform on the day of the press briefing.

Cameron told O’Sullivan that Mkhwanazi was entitled to wear that uniform. However, O’Sullivan said Mkhwanazi was not a task force member at the time of the press briefing. “I made the comment that appearing at a 6 July media conference with eight armed men with automatic weapons, dressed in combat uniforms and masks... Was it a media conference or was it an operation that was going to take place?”

He said Mkhwanazi’s briefing gave the impression it was creating a distraction for the alleged criminal activity taking place within crime intelligence. “I have no axe to grind with any of the generals in the police. But the reality of it is that media conference was not only dishonest, it was divisive, and it was intended to distract attention from what has been going on in the police in KZN,” he said.

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane also appeared before the committee yesterday and was asked about various charges he was facing in different courts.

“You are feeding this committee with wrong information,” Phahlane told evidence leader Adv Norman Arendse.

