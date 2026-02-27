Solly Msimanga announces bid for DA federal chair position

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has announced his intention to run for party federal chair to succeed Ivan Meyer.

Msimanga held a media briefing to announce his standing on Friday morning, just minutes before Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was due to make his own announcement.

Msimanga said he took over as leader in the province at a time when the party had experienced difficulty.

“We had structures that had fallen apart. We had a region that had been decimated … We got them back because we needed people to understand that even when there are issues that they were not happy with, it is better to sit and discuss things frankly, openly and without feeling that you’re not being heard, or feeling that you’re being disrespected. It is that one thing that I’ve always prided myself on being able to do; being able to listen.”

He said the DA was in pole position to take over as the biggest party in South Africa, unseating the ANC.

“And this is why I’m putting up my hand up again and saying, ‘This time we will do it.’”

Msimanga said that as the leader of the party, he would ensure that the party consolidates support and governs in other parts of the country outside the Western Cape.

“This time we will be able, as a collective team with whoever will be lifted as the leader, and this position will be used much more to ensure that we can then consolidate. We can then engage with institutions. We can then go and engage with other organisations as well and say, ‘Can we build a South Africa that we can all be proud of?’”

He said the party needs to reconcile its differences, adding that those differences must not be a barrier but rather something that unites the party and the country.

TimesLIVE