News

Stolen Ekurhuleni construction vehicles sold in Eastern Cape: Gxasheka

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Suspended Ekurhuleni metro human resource head Linda Gxasheka testifies at the Madlanga commission. (Sinesipho Schrieber)

The suspended head of human resources in Ekurhuleni has told the Madlanga commission about a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) syndicate that is allegedly stealing the construction vehicles and selling them in the Eastern Cape.

Linda Gxasheka, testifying at the inquiry, said internal investigations have revealed the stealing of the tractors is a syndicate operating within the city.

“There is a TLB syndicate. They steal the city TLBs and sell them in the Eastern Cape,” she said.

“We allocated one of our legal advisers, and subsequently she came back and requested protection, because people were following her.”

In February last year, two municipal workers were arrested in connection with the theft of TLBs from the Brakpan roads depot.

Gxasheka is accused of shielding suspended deputy EMPD police chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action for fraudulently fitting blue lights to a fleet belonging to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. She has denied the allegations.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Farewell Joe, the man who led the journalist team on June 16

2

SOWETAN | State must secure return of men duped into fighting in Russia

3

Former Mpumalanga education department acting head arrested for alleged R114m tender corruption

4

Beating Pirates was not the original plan, says Casric Stars coach Mthombeni

5

5 things you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony on Thursday

Related Articles