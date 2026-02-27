The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou of Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze during the Soweto Derby press conference at Johannesburg Expo Centre. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Soweto Derby: Heads on the block

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Always one to shoot straight from the hip, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze sees the Soweto derby as a perfect chance to be in the Amakhosi faithful’s good books.

Meanwhile, as Orlando Pirates look to bounce back from their recent back-to-back defeats tomorrow in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is drawing inspiration from their earlier setback when they lost their two opening matches but went on to put an impressive run.

Click here to read more.

Ekurhuleni woman in debt after R180,000 Facebook house ‘scam’

Homebuyers rocked by a housing scam in Ekurhuleni. File photo. (123rf)

An Ekurhuleni woman has been left with debt and monthly loan repayments after allegedly being defrauded of R180,000 by a woman employed at a Benoni law firm.

She paid for a house in Langaville, Brakpan, advertised on Facebook in May 2024, and even bought materials to start renovations.

However, she later found out the home was not for sale.

Click here to read more

Assault case opened against teacher who lashed girl pupil 92 times

The Each One Teach One Foundation, together with members of the Protea North community, marched to Tetelo Secondary School after several pupils were allegedly subjected to corporal punishment by a teacher. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has been opened against a teacher who lashed a girl pupil 92 times on her hands with a plastic pipe for writing an essay that was too long.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that the case was opened at Protea Glen police station on Tuesday.

“The docket has been transferred to the Moroka family violence, child protection and sexual offences [unit] for further investigation. No arrest has been made yet, and an investigation is underway,” Sibeko said.

Click here to read more.