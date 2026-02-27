The list of roads to be closed ahead of the Soweto Derby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Tactical Response Unit (TRU) will be deployed to crime hotspots, and several roads will be closed in the Johannesburg south area ahead of the Soweto Derby taking place on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Motorists travelling near the FNB Stadium this weekend are urged to plan ahead as several major roads will be closed for the highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla, full road closures and traffic diversions will come into effect from 11am on Saturday. Stadium gates open at 11:30am, with kick-off scheduled for 3:30pm. The match is expected to conclude at 5:30pm.

“During the pre-match period, sections of Nasrec Road will be heavily affected. On the southern side, between Adcock Ingram and Recreation Road, three lanes will be dedicated to stadium-bound traffic, while one lane will remain open for emergency vehicles and motorists travelling towards Southgate or the M1 North.

“On the northern side, between Shaft 17 and the N17 traffic circle, a three-lane system will direct vehicles into the Sherworld parking area,” said Fihla.

He also mentioned that Soweto Highway will be closed between Mentz Street and the N1 North on-ramp, with access restricted to Rea Vaya buses, park-and-ride services and authorised taxis. Crownwood Road and Booysens Reserve Road will be fully closed, except for hospitality, VIPs, media and people with disabilities.

“After the match, Nasrec Road will operate as a four-lane one-way route away from the stadium to ease congestion,” he said.

JMPD has advised residents and commuters to use alternative routes and allow extra travel time.

Sowetan