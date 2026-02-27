News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

DECEMNBER 10 2024 Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu during the senzo Meyiwa trial in North Gauteng High Court. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu and the accused during the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the North Gauteng High Court on December 10 2024. File photo. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

The soccer star was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

