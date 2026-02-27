Wits sociology professor Srila Roy resigns after backlash over offensive post

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Prof Srila Roy has resigned as head of the sociology department at Wits. File photo.

Prof Srila Roy has resigned as head of the sociology department at the University of the Witwatersrand following backlash over a comment posted on X earlier this month.

In a statement the Wits sociology department confirmed it had asked Roy to step down after describing her February 19 post on X as “offensive, racist and indefensible”.

“We have asked Prof Roy to resign as head of department, which she has done,” it said.

The department said it “condemns in the strongest manner the offensive, racist and indefensible tweet made by our colleague, and the former head of department, Prof Srila Roy on February 19”.

It acknowledged the public reaction to the post. “The intensity of the responses to the tweet reflects the visceral pain it has caused, especially to black South Africans. We reject the tweet and its sentiment outright and unconditionally.”

Wits’ sociology department stressed that the views expressed in the tweet do not reflect the department’s values.

“The personal sentiments expressed in Prof Roy’s tweet stand in direct contrast to the values of the sociology department, which are built on an ethical and political commitment to care, collegiality, trust, respect, accountability, integrity, anti-racism, anti-sexism and anti-classism,” it said.

The department also rejected what it called a divisive tone in the post. “We note and reject the damaging presumption of division between South Africans and others (foreigners) that is implied in the tweet and which serves to reproduce polarisation of our society.”

It said the university was now handling the matter. “The university is addressing this matter, following its rules and procedures.

“As a department we are committed to seeking justice, fairness, equity and healing within our student community, our diverse departmental staff, the Wits University community, our wider sociological community and the greater public.”

TimesLIVE