100 still on run after evading police custody

Police say most detainees escape from police station cells, court-related areas, and wrongful releases at courts and police stations.

At least 100 people arrested for serious crimes are still roaming the streets or in hiding after escaping from police stations or while in transit across SA last year.

There were 284 suspects who escaped from police custody in the 2025/25 financial year. They had been arrested for various serious crimes including housebreaking, aggravated robbery and immigration-related offences when broke out from SAPS detention.

The subject of escapes took centre-stage recently when the police service’s top brass appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and security, where it was revealed that of the 284 escapees, 82 were rearrested within 24 hours and a further 102 were subsequently apprehended.

Between April and December 2025, Gauteng recorded the highest number of escapes (48), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (42) and the Western Cape (35). Mpumalanga had 19 breakouts and the Northern Cape had nine, while escapes from the North West, Free State, Eastern Cape and Limpopo ranged between 23 and 28 incidents.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said investigations are continuing to ensure all escapees are recaptured.

The police’s presentation in parliament said the situation was exacerbated by poor infrastructure and the poor maintenance of police holding cells.

“... Overcrowding in holding cells. Inadequate maintenance or outdated technology such as CCTV cameras. Cells are old and lack maintenance by the department of public works, and there are inadequate resources for proper maintenance of holding cells. There is also limited budget allocation,” the presentation read.

The divisional commissioner for visible policing and operations, Lt-Gen Maropeng Mamotheti, said infrastructure challenges remain a major obstacle despite efforts to prioritise escape prevention.

“Most of the cells are not working and are not in a working condition,” she said. Of the 1,173 cells countrywide, 118 were not working because of maintenance and repairs, and police stations operating in temporary structures...“do not have police cells at all”.

The police revealed that the majority of holding cell infrastructure falls outside its direct control and relies on the department of public works for maintenance and upkeep.

Mamotheti said infrastructure failures are forcing officers to travel long distances to detain suspects, increasing the risks of escape during transportation.

Most escapes occurred from police station cells [52], followed by court-related areas, including court cells and docks [50], as well as wrongful releases at courts and police stations [35 detainees].

The police are pursuing disciplinary action against officers implicated in escape incidents.

A total of 220 SAPS members were charged in relation to escapes from police custody, with 117 cases active nationally. Of these, 35 disciplinary proceedings have been finalised, while 82 remain pending.

At least 68 officers were charged in KwaZulu-Natal, followed by 43 in the Free State and 39 in Gauteng.

Mamotheti said that while escape numbers have reduced over the past decade, the issue remains a concern.

”SAPS ensures that all escape incidents are analysed and that necessary precautionary measures are taken to limit escapes,” she said. “Extra measures, including a heightened security plan such as regular cell inspections, have been put in place at police stations that were flagged to have a high number of escapees.”

IRS Forensic Investigations CEO Chad Thomas warned that escapes worsen the country’s crime burden “as it means hardened, desperate criminals with zero respect for human life are out and about and continue with serious crimes unabated”.

