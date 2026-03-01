Illegal mining kingpin ‘Tiger’ still at large a year after escape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

James “Tiger” Tshoeli, the alleged kingpin behind illegal mining operations in Stilfontein, remains on the run more than a year after his escape from police custody in January 2025.

Tshoeli, a Lesotho national, resurfaced from the depths of the Stilfontein mine during a police rescue operation, however, instead of being processed like other illegal miners, he vanished.

Police looking for alleged illegal mining kingpin James Neo Tshoaeli commonly known as Tiger. (SAPS)

Police believe he escaped with the assistance of four officers.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed to Sowetan on Sunday that Tshoeli is still at large. “We are still searching for Tiger,” she said.

Tshoeli is among 100 detainees who escaped police custody last year and have not been found by the SAPS. Police top brass recently confirmed in parliament that 284 escapes were recorded by SAPS last year.

According to police records, Tshoeli was never formally booked at any of the police stations where rescued illegal miners were being detained.

The four officers accused of helping him escape — W/O Jack Motlhabya and Menzi Shabalala, and Sgts Ntutuko Dladla and Samkelo Mbotho − face charges of defeating the ends of justice and aiding a prisoner escape. They are out on R1,000 bail each.

Tshoeli is accused of controlling operations, hoarding food supplies meant for desperate illegal miners, and subjecting them to torture.

Fellow miners previously told Sowetan that he assaulted people with a sjambok and other implements, manipulating and exploiting those trapped below. One illegal miner described him as a “ruthless man” who decided who ate and who went hungry.

More than 200 illegal miners were rescued and 87 bodies were retrieved.