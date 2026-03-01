Slotjhile Pub closure leaves 150 young workers unemployed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Slotjhile Pub & Shisanyama, a well-known local establishment, has been ordered to cease operations following a court order issued by the City of Ekurhuleni.

About 150 young people employed at Slotjhile Pub and Shisanyama in Ekurhuleni face the devastating prospect of losing their jobs after the establishment was ordered to shut down over non-compliance with municipal zoning regulations.

The establishment which operated for nearly a decade and employed about 150 young people will officially shut down on Wednesday.

GM Cornelius Raseobi said the closure follows long-standing challenges related to zoning compliance.

“Some of our structures are situated on municipal land, and we have been attempting to secure rezoning approval for the past nine years. Unfortunately, our applications have not been successful,” said Raseobi

He warned that the closure would carry severe socioeconomic consequences, noting that the establishment provided jobs to more than 150 people, many of them young and serving as the main providers for their households.

“We do not view our employees as mere numbers. Many of our staff members are breadwinners, and this decision means that more than 150 households will now be left without income.”

The pub will host a small send-off on Sunday, themed “The Last Dance”.

The farewell event will feature prominent personalities including Thabo “Tbose” Mokwele of Kaya FM, Wilson B. Nkosi of Metro FM, and comedian Mashabela.

