36 police holding cells in Gauteng are not suitable to keep detainees

Police say most detainees escape from police station cells, court-related areas, and wrongful releases at courts and police stations.

At least 157 SAPS holding cells are not in usable condition.

Gauteng has 36 such holding cells, KwaZulu-Natal has 53, and the Eastern Cape has 68.

SAPS management has told parliament at least 284 detainees escaped from police custody in the 2025/2026 financial year, and 100 of them are at large. The fugitives are sought for serious crimes, including robbery and housebreaking.

Between April and December 2025, Gauteng recorded the highest number of escapes (48), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (42) and the Western Cape (35). Mpumalanga had 19 breakouts and the Northern Cape had nine, while escapes from the North West, Free State, Eastern Cape and Limpopo ranged between 23 and 28 incidents.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said investigations are continuing to ensure all escapees are recaptured.

According to the police’s presentation in parliament, the situation was worsened by poor infrastructure and maintenance of police holding cells.

“Overcrowding in holding cells, inadequate maintenance and outdated technology such as CCTV cameras. Cells are old and lack maintenance by the department of public works, and there are inadequate resources for proper maintenance of holding cells. There is also limited budget allocation,” according to the presentation.

The divisional commissioner for visible policing and operations, Lt-Gen Maropeng Mamotheti, said infrastructure challenges remain a major obstacle despite efforts to prioritise escape prevention.

“Most cells are not working and are not in working condition,” she said.

Of the 1,173 cells countrywide, 118 were not working because of maintenance and repairs, and police stations operating in temporary structures “do not have police cells at all”.

The new numbers from Mathe show 157 cells are not operational.

The SAPS said most holding cell infrastructure falls outside its direct control, and it relies on the department of public works for maintenance and upkeep.

Mamotheti said infrastructure failures are forcing officers to travel long distances to detain suspects, increasing the risks of escape during transportation.

Most escapes occurred from police station cells (52), followed by court-related areas, including court cells and docks (50), and wrongful releases at courts and police stations (35 detainees).

