ANC condemns ‘PM27’ campaign for 2027 presidency

Fikile Mbalula, Gwede Mantashe and Patrice Motsepe in the New Brighton Bantu Church of Christ at the funeral of Bantu Church of Christ leader Bishop John Bolana. File photo

The ANC said it has noted with grave concern the ongoing campaign activities associated with billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, stating that its national executive has taken a decision that no leadership campaigns should be undertaken in the run-up to the 2027 national conference.

This comes after several reports from different media outlets have suggested that ANC insiders — some at the highest level in the party — have already begun a campaign to have Motsepe succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2027.

ANC insiders have told Sowetan sisiter publication TimesLIVE the PM27 campaign was in full effect, with lobbying taking place in several provinces, including Gauteng, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. These four provinces are required for anyone to succeed in becoming ANC president.

The ANC said the decision to refrain from campaigning before 2027 was informed by the need to safeguard organisational unity, protect internal processes, and ensure that the party remains focused on its immediate mandate to serve the people of South Africa.

It said any activity that seeks to prematurely mobilise for leadership positions stands in direct contradiction to this collective resolution.

“The ANC is currently seized with the critical task of preparing for and contesting the upcoming local government elections. Our structures, deployees and members are expected to direct all energy and resources toward strengthening governance, improving service delivery, rebuilding communities, and consolidating the confidence of the electorate.”

Insiders, however, believe that lobbying is currently under way for other party leaders to take over the reins, including National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile is said to enjoy support in Gauteng and some parts of Limpopo, while Mbalula has realigned himself with Eastern Cape heavyweight Oscar Mabuyane.

The ANC said efforts to advance parallel leadership campaigns at this stage are divisive, distract from the core work of the party, and amount to an attempt to derail the ANC from its historic mission and responsibilities.

