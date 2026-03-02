Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Warrant of arrest could be issued against Brown Mogotsi for his failure to appear before the Madlanga commission. GALLO IMAGES.

LISTEN | Marah Louw on discipline and unity in the music industry

Marah Louw. (Supplied)

Marah Louw’s journey in South African music has faced countless challenges, a reality few artists truly understand.

Speaking to Sowetan, she shared her candid views on the state of the industry, highlighting its competitive nature, the importance of discipline and why unity among musicians is crucial.

Louw reflects on life in show business in 2026 and the resilience required to survive, ahead of the Unity Concert taking place at Orlando Amstel Arena in June. It will be headlined by Louw, PJ Powers, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and many more.

Read the full story here:

Slotjhile Pub closure leaves 150 young workers unemployed

Slotjhile Pub & Shisanyama, a well-known local establishment, has been ordered to cease operations following a court order issued by the City of Ekurhuleni. (supplied )

About 150 young people employed at Slotjhile Pub and Shisanyama in Ekurhuleni face the devastating prospect of losing their jobs after the establishment was ordered to shut down over non-compliance with municipal zoning regulations.

The establishment, which operated for nearly a decade and employed about 150 young people, will officially shut down on Wednesday.

GM Cornelius Raseobi said the closure follows long-standing challenges related to zoning compliance.

“Some of our structures are situated on municipal land, and we have been attempting to secure rezoning approval for the past nine years. Unfortunately, our applications have not been successful,” said Raseobi

Read the full story here:

Madlanga to issue warrant for Brown Mogotsi’s arrest if he submits bogus doctor’s note

Brown Mogotsi could face arrest after failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission on Monday. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) (Brenton Geach)

The Madlanga commission will apply for a warrant of arrest against self-proclaimed police agent Brown Mogotsi should he fail to submit a satisfactory medical certificate by the close of business on Monday.

Mogotsi informed the commission at the last minute that he would not be able to appear before it due to being sick. He said he would seek medical attention.

The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said that should Mogotsi fail to submit a satisfactory medical certificate, he would be in contempt.

Read the full story here: