Court orders tech company to forfeit R4.5m it was paid by SABC

The Pretoria high court has ordered a tech company to pay back R4.5m it received from the SABC after an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed that the tender was awarded unlawfully.

The company had no track record and bank account when it was awarded the tender in 2016.

In a judgment delivered recently, the court found that the company, Infonomix, was complicit in an irregular procurement process and benefited from the unlawful process, and should not be allowed to keep the money.

Judge Etienne Labuschagne also found that because the SABC was complicit in the affair, it would not be just and equitable to direct Infonomix to repay this amount to the SABC.

“The R4.5m paid to Infonomix is all the SIU seeks to recover. It is a single payment which it sought to be paid to the SABC in its notice of motion.... The first respondent [Infonomix] has been in possession of the funds for almost 10 years. Repayment to the SIU with interest is just and equitable in these circumstances,” he said.

The SIU had approached the court after its investigation revealed that the SABC awarded Infonomix a tender in November 2016 without any competitive bidding process, in breach of constitutional and internal supply chain rules.

“The SIU, through its investigations, obtained evidence that a tender awarded by the SABC to the first respondent (“Infonomix”) was tainted by illegality in the procurement of its services. The SIU instituted review proceedings for the setting aside of the decision [of the award] and to declare the contract between the SABC and Infonomix concluded on December 7 2016 void ab initio," read the judgment.

The SABC partnered with Infonomix to commercialise seven repurposed websites as part of its digital strategy, with revenue to be shared on a 70/30 basis in favour of the SABC, and required R4.5m in set-up funding.

However, the SIU found the deviation to appoint Infonomix as a single-source provider was unjustified.

“There was no prior bidding process before the award and there was also no compliance with the pre-deviation processes required by the policies of the SABC. The Supply Chain Management (SCM) manual of the SABC provided for deviations from SCM procedures of inviting competitive bids where it is impractical to invite interested parties at short notice and where such procurement of goods or services needed immediate attention by the executive directors,” added Labuschagne.

The court found that the SABC did not comply with its own manual.

“Insofar as the SABC failed to comply with the law, such conduct was reviewable, and the award may consequently be set aside and the contract entered into declared void ab initio. The SABC did not provide evidence that the product was unique and innovative,” he said.