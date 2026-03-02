News

Five things to know about Brown Mogotsi’s no-show at Madlanga commission

Brown Mogotsi testifies at the parliamentary ad coc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 24 2026 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach (Brenton Geach)

Self-proclaimed informant Brown Mogotsi was supposed to return to the Madlanga commission on Monday but failed to appear at the last minute, citing illness and saying he would be seeking medical attention.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said that should Mogotsi fail to submit a satisfactory medical certificate, he would be in contempt.

This is what you need to know about what the commission makes of Mogotsi’s no-show:

  • Mogotsi had been co-operating with the commission so far until his decision not to show up at the last minute on Monday.
  • Commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has indicated that the hearing will not tolerate witnesses “coming up with last-minute illnesses”.
  • The commission will apply for a warrant of arrest for Mogotsi should he fail to submit a satisfactory medical certificate by the end of business on Monday.
  • According to the commission, failing to submit a certificate would mean Mogotsi is in contempt.
  • An intelligence officer who handles informants and agents is expected to submit a supplementary statement on Tuesday and testify on Friday.

