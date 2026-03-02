Five things to know about Brown Mogotsi’s no-show at Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi testifies at the parliamentary ad coc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 24 2026 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Self-proclaimed informant Brown Mogotsi was supposed to return to the Madlanga commission on Monday but failed to appear at the last minute, citing illness and saying he would be seeking medical attention.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said that should Mogotsi fail to submit a satisfactory medical certificate, he would be in contempt.

This is what you need to know about what the commission makes of Mogotsi’s no-show: