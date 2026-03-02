Macpherson disputes R839k Brazil trip claims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ActionSA has called on minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson to repay taxpayer money allegedly spent on a working trip to Brazil that included his partner.

In a media statement by the party’s MP Malebo Kobe, ActionSA is also demanding a public apology, describing the expenditure as an abuse of public funds.

“ActionSA calls on minister Macpherson to immediately pay back the alleged wasted taxpayer money and to provide a full public explanation and apology for this abuse. South Africa cannot afford ministers who treat the public purse as their personal travel fund,” said Kobe.

Kobe said as South Africans are tightening their belts, ministers should do the same.

Macpherson has, however, rejected the allegations, stating that the total travel costs for the working visit to Brazil including his partner amounted to R350,000 and that no fruitless or wasteful duplicate bookings were made.

He also said he had no knowledge of any alleged disagreement among departmental officials regarding the trip.

The controversy comes amid broader scrutiny of travel expenditure within the government of national unity (GNU).

Earlier this year, ActionSA MP Alan Beesley revealed that GNU ministers had racked up nearly R450m in travel and accommodation expenses in their first 18 months in office, a figure he said could exceed R500m once all parliamentary replies are finalised.

The spending data was compiled through ActionSA’s GNU Performance Tracker and based on responses to parliamentary questions.

“At a time of deep economic crisis, with 12 million South Africans unemployed and essential public services severely lacking, this level of spending reflects an alarming profligacy and an out-of-touch misuse of taxpayer funds,” said Beesley.

According to Beesley, the departments with the highest travel expenditure in the first 18 months include:

Human settlements under minister Thembi Simelane: R32.98m

Water and sanitation under minister Pemmy Majodina: R29.57m

Women, youth and people with disabilities under minister Sindisiwe Chikunga: R25.27m

Forestry, fisheries and the environment (formerly under Dion George, now Willie Aucamp): R24.41m

The Presidency under President Cyril Ramaphosa: R24.17m

Beesley also cited examples of what he described as excessive spending, including:

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau’s office spending R2.12m for three nights in New York and R1.5m for a one-week trip to Washington DC; Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi incurring R2.75m for seven nights in New York, R1.33m for two days in Brazil and R1.18m for a week in the UK; The pffice of the minister for women, youth and people with disabilities spending nearly R5m on international air tickets alone.

He further accused several ministers and deputy ministers of evading accountability by delaying or failing to fully respond to parliamentary questions regarding travel costs.

Kobe said the Brazil trip controversy is particularly troubling due to reports of multiple non-refundable flight bookings allegedly made during a “chaotic” booking process.

The bookings reportedly totalled R95,649.17, R232,869.17 and R158,859.17.

“This represents a flagrant abuse of state resources. At a time when South Africans are battling rising costs, collapsing infrastructure and unreliable service delivery, this level of excess is indefensible,” said Kobe.

Beesley said the matter underscores what ActionSA describes as a culture of executive indulgence within the GNU.

The party has introduced its Enhanced Cut Cabinet Perks Bill aimed at curbing ministerial benefits and a Constitutional Amendment Bill proposing the abolition of all 32 deputy minister positions.

The minister’s office had not indicated whether any repayment would be considered, maintaining that the reported R839,000 figure is incorrect.