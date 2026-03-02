Ngcuka criticises handling of apartheid-era police crime cases

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Adv Bulelani Ngcuka told the Khampepe commission of inquiry into TRC cases that when he took office, the prosecution service was in disarray, with teams competing for resources and case dockets collecting dust.

He said he was given a R6m budget, no office, and staff he feared would struggle to prosecute police officers implicated in TRC-related matters — the same prosecutors who had previously handled cases against freedom fighters.

Ngcuka, who served as national director of public prosecutions from 1998 until 2004, testified before the commission on Monday. The commission is investigating allegations regarding efforts or attempts having been made to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases since 2003.

I wanted the people who had committed those atrocities to be charged and sentenced…and to be convicted. — Adv Bulelani Ngcuka

Ngcuka said he was tired of seeing apartheid police charged for crimes but then being let go.

“In the Joseph Mkhwebi case, I’ve mentioned he was killed by the police; four of them were later charged. And one of those was a guy called Andy Taylor...they were charged, subsequently charged, and their case was dismissed at the end of the state case.

“It was badly handled. I really wanted those cases to be prosecuted seriously…I wanted the people who had committed those atrocities to be charged and sentenced…and to be convicted. These cases were referred to my office, and I am here to testify to what happened,” he said.

Ngcuke said there was a great expectation from the government that his office would solve problems that were prevailing at the time.

“We really had a challenge. We inherited a country that was bankrupt… the resources to start this were really, really bad, and we greatly relied on sharing the resources with other government [departments]. [Although conditions improved by 2004]...we never had enough resources, and we had serious tensions with Treasury because those guys are trained to say no," he said.

Ngcuka took the stand after the commission heard arguments from his representative, Adv Rafik Bhana, on why he should not be cross-examined by the lawyers of the Calata family. (Fort Calata, one of the “Cradock Four”, was murdered by security police in 1985.)

The application to cross-examine Ngcuka was brought under the commission’s Regulation 83 and Rule 3. However, Bhana argued that cross-examination is not automatic but is only permitted where a witness implicates another person.

Judge Sisi Khampepe said there was no objection or prejudice to the cross-examination application when the directive was issued.

Although the objection was received two days after the directive was issued, Bhana said there was no meaningful opportunity to object before the ruling was made.

“The application to cross-examine was delivered on 26 February, and a condonation application came on the 27th of February at about 11 o’clock, and your directive was issued later that afternoon on the 27th at about 4.30.

“Obviously, between the time of receiving the application to cross-examine, my attorney had to take instructions from Mr Ngcuka…there was simply not sufficient time to indicate to you before your directive was issued what the position is,” Bhana said.

Bhana also added that the rules require a written statement from the implicated person responding to the witness’s evidence.

“You’ll see that the application is brought by the attorney. There is no statement from any implicated person, and that’s obvious because there is no implicated person involved.

“There is no right to cross-examine a witness before the commission… It is a privilege that you and the commissioners give a party, but to qualify for that privilege, those requirements have to be met,” Bhana said.

However, counsel for the families, Adv Howard Varney, dismissed the objection, arguing there is no basis to disturb the ruling.

After hearing the objections and argument, Khamepepe ruled that the directive could not be set aside.

However, the directive was varied to postpone the cross-examination to a date to be determined by the commission, giving Ngcuka and his attorney about two weeks to prepare for a cross-examination.

The commission is set to resume on Tuesday.