Six workers dead, five missing after Joburg business block collapses

Six people were pronounced dead after an office block in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Three people are reportedly trapped under the rubble, while five more still cannot be accounted for.

The incident occurred at Amethyst Business Park, when a two-storey building under construction partially collapsed.

Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the collapse was reported at about 2pm. She said a concrete slab between floors gave way during construction, causing a structural failure on the first floor.

She said rescue teams were prioritising search-and-rescue operations while working to secure the scene to prevent further risk. Additional emergency resources have been deployed to assist in the operation.

The cause of the collapse had not yet been established, and a full assessment was under way, said Khumalo.

“Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to work safely and efficiently,” she said.

MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku said he was deeply saddened by the tragic collapse. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this devastating incident.

“The cause of the collapse is undetermined as our primary focus is on rescuing the three trapped survivors and locating the five missing persons. A thorough investigation will commence once all individuals are accounted for.”

The Ormonde building collapse comes just a month after another structural collapse in Doornfontein, when four students and three security guards were injured. The cause of that incident was attributed to a transformer explosion.

This is a developing story.

Sowetan