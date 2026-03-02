South Africans stranded in the UAE speak of fear and uncertainty as they plead for safety

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Please help us; we are scared. I just saw two bombs [explode] not far from where I am.”

Those are the desperate words of a South African citizen caught in escalating violence in the Middle East, as attacks by the US, Israel and Iran disrupt air travel and leave thousands stranded across the region.

According to media reports, one person was killed and at least 11 others injured following attacks on airports in the United Arab Emirates. The strikes form part of a broader escalation after Iran launched retaliatory attacks against the US interests across the region in response to what it described as a massive and ongoing assault by the US and Israel.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that a drone targeting Zayed International Airport was intercepted. However, falling debris reportedly killed one person and injured seven others.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest, was damaged in what officials described only as an “incident”, leaving four staff members injured. No further details were immediately provided.

Thousands of flights to and from the region have since been grounded, leaving travellers uncertain about when it will be safe for airspace to reopen.

“We urgently need help,” said a South African national in the UAE who requested anonymity.

We see missiles, and it feels like we are in a war zone. — South African citizen in the UAE

“They are going to cut our [communication] lines off and we have been threatened with arrest. I have never seen something like this. We see missiles and it feels like we are in a war zone.”

Speaking between sobs, he added: “We have been trying to get hold of the department of international relations and cooperation [Dirco] with no luck. We understand that flights are grounded, but we request to be taken to a place of safety.”

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed that the airspace over several Middle Eastern countries was closed and that moving in or out of the affected countries by air is impossible.

“We are in touch with South Africans using various communication platforms,” Monyela said.

“Our systems do work. Every country’s diplomatic mission has evacuation plans. Various interventions and options are being explored.”

He added that South Africans who registered with embassies in the region had been contacted prior to the attacks and were advised to leave while it was still possible.

For many South Africans stranded in Dubai and neighbouring states, however, the official assurances offer little immediate comfort.

With airspace shut, flights grounded and uncertainty mounting, those trapped say they are living minute to minute, unsure what the next escalation may bring.