The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

At least 284 people escaped from police detention last year (Picture: 123RF/ekonorvahmi)

At least 100 people arrested for serious crimes are roaming the streets or in hiding after escaping from police stations or while in transit across the country last year.

There were 284 suspects who escaped from police custody in the 2025/25 financial year. They had been arrested for serious crimes including housebreaking, aggravated robbery and immigration-related offences when they broke out from detention.

Experts warn US-Israel-Iran conflict could push up SA’s fuel and food prices

People sit at a coffee shop while they wait for their flights at Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates on April 17 2024. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo (Rula Rouhana)

As US and Israeli air strikes on Iran intensify, international relations experts are warning South Africans may soon feel the impact at home, particularly in fuel prices, food costs and diplomatic relations.

International relations analyst advocate Sipho Mantula said the operation, which began on Saturday and which https://www.sowetan.co.za/news/2026-03-01-trump-cheers-death-of-iranian-leader-says-strikes-will-continue/, carries serious geopolitical and economic consequences for South Africa and the broader African region.

“The impact is huge geopolitically, economically and socially,” Mantula said.

Teen girls drink for vibes, to keep up with the Joneses — study

Alcohol is woven into the fabric of everyday life, from funerals and traditional ceremonies to Friday nights at the tavern (Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels)

A young woman from the Free State remembers drinking and arriving home safely, but what happened in between — how she undressed, how she got into bed — is a blank.

When Bhekisisa talked to 68 teenage girls and young women aged 15 to 24 across the country, it was clear why prices of alcohol alone may not be enough to deter them from drinking. To understand what will work, you first have to understand the world in which these young women are drinking.

The girls and women Bhekisisa spoke to said alcohol is woven into the fabric of everyday life, from funerals and traditional ceremonies to Friday nights at the tavern.

