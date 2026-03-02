Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moletsane Makhate’s BMW got stuck on the side of the road in November last year, and while he was away to get fuel, another car rammed into his.

Makhate was uninsured, and his attempt to make a third-party claim to the insurance of the other motorist was rejected on the grounds that he did not place a triangle behind his parked car. He also did not put his hazards on, and his car was partially on the road.

His car has been written off, and he doesn’t know where to get help.

Here are some tips on what to do when your car breaks down on the highway: