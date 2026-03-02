News

What to do when your car breaks down on the highway

Lindile Sifile

Moletsane Makhate's car ran out of fuel, and he parked it on the side of the road and went to buy petrol. When he returned, another car had rammed into his parked vehicle. Picture: (Veli Nhlapo)

Moletsane Makhate’s BMW got stuck on the side of the road in November last year, and while he was away to get fuel, another car rammed into his.

Makhate was uninsured, and his attempt to make a third-party claim to the insurance of the other motorist was rejected on the grounds that he did not place a triangle behind his parked car. He also did not put his hazards on, and his car was partially on the road.

His car has been written off, and he doesn’t know where to get help.

Here are some tips on what to do when your car breaks down on the highway:

  • At the first sign of car trouble, remain calm and carefully make your way towards the emergency lane.
  • If you need to change lanes, watch your mirrors and the traffic around you closely.
  • If the road does not have an emergency lane, safely move the car as far off the road as possible.
  • Pull up your handbrake, and switch on your hazard lights.
  • Only if it is safe to do so, position a reflective triangle a good distance behind the car.
  • By law, you are required to carry at least one emergency triangle for times like these.
  • Keep your windows closed and your doors locked.
  • Notify your roadside assistance provider or insurance company to get assistance as soon as possible.
  • Alert friends or family members who may have been expecting you at a certain time and explain your situation to them. Source: MiWay

