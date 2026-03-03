2,000 sign petition against Slotjhile Pub closure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Slotjhile Pub & Shisanyama, a well-known local establishment in Thembisa, has been ordered to cease operations following a court order issued by the City of Ekurhuleni.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against the closing of Slotjhile Pub and Shisanyama in Thembisa, which had hired over 150 young people whose jobs are at risk.

The establishment’s GM, Cornelius Raseobi, announced last week that they will on Tuesday following a court order over non-compliance with the Ekurhuleni municipal zoning regulations.

“Some of our structures are situated on municipal land, and we have been attempting to secure rezoning approval for the past nine years. Unfortunately, our applications have not been successful,” said Raseobi.

The establishment has hosted notable events such as the Tembisa Jazz Festival, featuring renowned artists including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, as well as community-driven initiatives such as the Run Tembisa marathon. In addition the business has consistently given back to the community through weekly soup kitchen outreach programmes supporting vulnerable residents.

According to the author of the petition, Slotjhile is more than just a business: “It’s a beacon of hope and unity for us in Thembisa and the entire Ekurhuleni region. Founded by visionary young brothers, this establishment has turned our community into a home of good music, vibrancy and community spirit.”

The author believes closure would not only dismantle a community cornerstone but also strip away livelihoods and support systems from hundreds of individuals and families.

“The founders have acknowledged their oversight and have been actively seeking solutions to rectify the situation. What they need now is for the municipality to recognise their efforts and the immense good they have brought to our area.”

The online petition has been signed by 2,011 people.

Several accounts on social media have also expressed their dissatisfaction against the closure and have pleaded for a common ground to be found between the owners and the city.