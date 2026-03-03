Between Meetings with Sowetan | Your daily lunchtime read

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former ‘Gomora’ star Siphesihle Ndaba debuts first co-produced film at Joburg Film Festival

Actress Siphesihle 'Cee Cee' Ndaba makes her debut as co-producer of 'Lil_ith'. (Supplied)

As one of the breakout stars to emerge from Mzansi Magic’s Gomora in 2020, Siphesihle “Cee Cee” Ndaba is making a defining career move as a producer with her debut film Lil_ith.

In an interview with Sowetan, the 28-year-old actress spoke about navigating the transition from actress to producer, why owning stories matters, and what it means to explore contemporary black womanhood through a bold, unapologetic lens as the actor and producer of the film.

Read full story here

2,000 sign petition against Slotjhile Pub closure

Slotjhile Pub & Shisanyama, a well-known local establishment, has been ordered to cease operations after a court order issued by the City of Ekurhuleni. (supplied )

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against the closing of Slotjhile Pub and Shisanyama in Tembisa, which had hired more than 150 young people whose jobs are at risk.

The establishment’s GM, Cornelius Raseobi, announced last week they will close after a court order regarding non-compliance with Ekurhuleni municipal zoning regulations.

Read full story here

Owners did not submit plans for collapsed Ormonde building, says mayor Morero

City of Johannesburg emergency management services workers at the site of a building collapse in Ormonde on Tuesday. (City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services )

“We should have probably picked up that these people are building where they should not build,” Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero said at the site of the Ormonde building collapse where nine people have been confirmed dead.

The ninth body was located at about 11.20am on Tuesday. One person is missing.

Briefing the media, Morero said the city had no record of building plans being submitted for the construction. He said the city had weaknesses in its development planning department due to a lack of sufficient resources to conduct inspections.

Read full story here