Disbanding a police task team requires a demobilisation plan, says Mosikili

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The letter disbanding the political killings task team (PKTT) should have taken into consideration that task teams involve more than just docket carriers, and a demobilisation plan should have been drawn up, said deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili.

She was testifying on Tuesday before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

According to Mosikili, a demobilisation plan outlining step-by-step activities to reduce and manage threats should have been drawn up, and there should also have been consideration of the combat team the PKTT worked with.

“There are crime intelligence operatives that are collectors and analysts that have been paired with the PKTT. There are forensic teams that have been paired to assist the team in finalisation or speedy finalisation of their matters. [And] you will have investigators.”

Mosikili said other departments and role players are often involved, either through national crime combating formats or the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints).

“In this case, we had to get other role players who would assist in the finalisation of the cases.”

She said additional capacity can come from elsewhere in the country depending on experience and competencies.

READ | Mkhwanazi took disbanding of task team personally — Mchunu

“I think earlier in the committee, as well as at the [Madlanga] commission, it was explained that the call-up instruction was extended.

“If granted, then you will make arrangements for accommodation, where the team should go, and subsistence and travel (S&T), because as they are operating, they will require S&T. There are physical resources that will be dedicated to the team.”

She said one could not simply disband the team overnight.

“We need to consider that there might have been a commitment made in booking accommodation; the dockets as well.

“There is a process that the investigator will take; the relationship between the investigator and the prosecutor who is dealing with the matter; the relationship between the prosecutor and witnesses, the family of the victims, and the informants who have assisted you to solve the case. You cannot just disband the team.”

In her statement to the committee, Mosikili said she did not recall any meeting where it was suggested or even directed that task teams as a whole should be demobilised or disbanded.

“I can confirm that I was not in any meeting where the minister raised the issue of the PKTT, in particular, or the disbandment of the PKTT,” she said.

Sowetan