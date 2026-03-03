Family stunned as teacher accused of lashing pupil 92 times gets bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tetelo Secondary School teacher Mpho Ramapatsi has been granted bail of R2,000 after appearing before the Protea magistrate's court on a charge of assault.

The Soweto teacher accused of violently assaulting a grade 11 pupil at Tetelo Secondary School in Protea North has been released on R2,000 bail after spending the night behind bars.

Mpho Ramapatsi appeared at the Protea magistrate’s court on Tuesday for a charge of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly administering 92 lashes to the 16-year-old girl with a pipe for exceeding the required word count in an essay.

The incident sparked widespread outrage among parents and community members, raising serious concerns about discipline and the safety of pupils in schools.

Speaking to Sowetan outside court, the victim’s sister, *Tebogo said the family is devastated by both the alleged assault and the court’s decision to grant bail.

“I’m not happy with how the court handled this. They gave her bail of R2,000 and my little sister is at home and afraid to go back to school,” she said.

Tebogo revealed that she recently discovered a suicide note written by her sister, in which the teenager blamed herself for the incident.

“Last weekend I discovered a detailed suicide note she had written. She blames herself for what happened to her. She says she wished she could sleep and never wake up,” she explained.

In the letter, the pupil is said to have written: “School is supposed to be a safe place and a second home for us learners. How are we supposed to learn if we are hospitalised for making mistakes? I can’t sleep at night because I keep seeing what happened to me.”

She said her sister is deeply traumatised and now fears being left alone at home. She has asked a friend to stay with her sibling while she is at work.

The pupil has not been back at school since the incident on February 20.

Sowetan previously reported how the family and the girl’s classmates stated that the teacher had given the class a task to write a 150-word essay, however, the teenager wrote 308 words.

The teacher allegedly said she would give her 158 lashes to match the number of words she exceeded in her essay.

While watching the girl being beaten repeatedly, some boys in the class offered to take 10 lashes each to spare her. The teacher proceeded to beat them too with the same pipe.

The teenage girl had to receive medical treatment after her left hand started swelling and developed blood clots.

According to the family, the Gauteng department of education has not offered counselling or support.

Tebogo has also pleaded with the department to transfer her sister to another school where she can continue her education without fear.

“I am begging the department to do something. This is a lot. She’s afraid to even open the curtains. They need to place her at a new school,” she said.

“We haven’t heard anything from the department, and my sister remains traumatised and scared while the department is silent.”

The magistrate said they will leave the placing of the pupil in the hands of the department.

The matter has been postponed to April 8 for further investigation.

• Name has been changed.

