News

Five things to know about Lt-Gen Mosikili’s appearance before ad hoc committee

Surprised at the ‘disbandment letter’, but agreed with the demise of the political killings task team

Jeanette Chabalala

Jeanette Chabalala

Senior Reporter

Lt Gen Tebello Mosikili. File image. (Freddy Mavunda)

Deputy national commissioner for policing Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili appeared before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday morning where MPs grilled her on what she knew about a letter announcing the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT). When the letter was sent out, Mosikili was the acting national commissioner, as Gen Fannie Masemola was on leave.

Here are five things that came out of her testimony:

  • Mosikili said when she received the letter with directives for the disbandment of the PKTT, she was confused, unsure, and surprised. “I questioned the authenticity of the directive because I could not believe the content.”
  • She said she also got to know about the disbandment after a media query on the matter. She does not know who leaked the letter to the media.
  • She was surprised that the letter addressing such a serious matter and marked “urgent” was directed to Gen Fannie Masemola, who was on leave.
  • She said she was in support of the winding down of the task team and believed the disbandment was unlawful.
  • Mosikili said the letter disbanding the PKTT should have considered that task teams involved more than just being docket carriers, and that a demobilisation plan should have been drawn up outlining step-by-step activities to reduce and manage threats.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Mockery of “Nants’ Ingonyama” shows ignorance of lived tradition, says Lion King composer Lebo M

2

Koto Bolofo’s decades of fashion photography celebrated

3

LISTEN | Former Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba debuts first co-produced film at Joburg Film Festival

4

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Have we learnt the lessons of two world wars?

5

Slotjhile Pub closure leaves 150 young workers unemployed

Related Articles