MPs approve Ramaphosa’s 3.8% pay rise

MPs have increased President Cyril Ramaphosa’s salary from R3.3m to just under R3.5m after approving an inflation-linked pay hike of 3.8%.

Members of the National Assembly approved Ramaphosa’s salary increase following a recommendation of the Independent Commission of the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, which had originally recommended a 4.1% adjustment.

While the pay rise for the president was supported by most parties in the national legislature who are also part of the government of national unity (GNU), such as the DA, IFP and the Patriotic Alliance, others rejected it.

The EFF’s Poppy Mailola argued that the increase was unjustified, given the state of the economy that was not growing fast enough, while most ordinary workers in some private sectors were not receiving any salary increases.

“We are talking about a 3.8% increase on a salary of nearly R4m per year. This is not an increase in poverty wages; this is not an increase for workers who [are] struggling. This is an increase on an already extremely comfortable salary. This president should be leading by example; he should be standing here and saying, ‘I have my billions; please do not increase my salary. In fact, take my salary and give it to the Marikana widows’.

“Workers are not getting salary increases. We’re told that the economy is not growing fast enough. We are told that there is no fiscal space. Why should this president get an increase? What has he done to deserve this? How do we justify this to our people? We need our conscience to guide us when we justify this 3.8 inflationary adjustment when the likelihood is that our workers are not getting an increase,” she said.

Mzwanele Manyi, from the MK Party, said they also did not approve of the salary hike for Ramaphosa.

He also cited the lacklustre economic performance under Ramaphosa while accusing him of failing to effectively implement the national development plan.

“If this 3.8% increase was structured as a performance bonus linked to achieving NDP targets, reducing unemployment, accelerating growth, stabilising energy supply, and cutting inequality, the MK Party would reject it out of hand.

“In fact, if this were truly about performance, the MK Party would not be debating a salary increment today; we would instead be submitting a motion of no confidence. South Africa deserves leadership that meets targets, restores hope, and delivers measurable progress, not leadership that is insulated from consequences of its failures,” said Manyi.

Speaking for the DA, Bax Nodado said they supported the president’s upward pay adjustment.

Instead, the DA MP pointed his guns to the controversial salary of Xolile George, the secretary to parliament.

“While the president will now earn more, the secretary to this parliament earns approximately two million more than the president a year.

“Members might know that the secretary’s salary jumped by more than 70%, a mere six months after his appointment in 2022, an absolute disgrace when South Africans continue to suffer under unemployment and violent crime.”

The DA has filed an official complaint with the office of the Public Protector on George’s salary, which is now under investigation by the joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament.

“The DA will continue this issue to ensure that when salaries of civil servants, including the president and secretary to parliament, are increased, it is done in a responsible and fair manner that protects taxpayers.

Athol Trollip, the parliamentary leader of ActionSA, said while they supported the increase, they had hoped that Ramaphosa would have rejected it himself.

The ANC’s deputy chief whip, Dorris Dlakude, shot down any opposition to the president’s pay hike.

She argued that the president’s salary has always been increased at levels below the recommendations of the commission of the remuneration of public office bearers.

“The president is paid far less than many CEOs of state-owned enterprises and some public agencies. As we consider this matter, we must commend the minister of finance and the National Treasury team for the two consecutive budget surpluses our government has recorded.

“We will continue to grow the economy and strengthen the resilience of our country. As the ANC, we support the recommendation, and also, we want to emphasise that the salary increase of the president will also benefit former presidents. It’s not a matter of hatred or anything that we need to politick about. It is a matter of what the former president and the current president are doing as per the constitution of the republic.