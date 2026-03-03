News

Robbery suspects arrested before blowing up Klerksdorp ATM

Seven men were cornered by police on their way to the ATM in the CBD

Lindile Sifile

Journalist

Police intercepted and arrested ATM bombing suspects in Klersdorp (Hawks)

Seven would-be ATM bombers were intercepted and arrested on Tuesday morning en route to committing the crime in Klerksdorp.

Members of the Special Task Force (STF), Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) and other role players arrested seven suspects aged between 30 and 58 in Klerksdorp, as they were planning to bomb the ATM in the CBD.

Some of the weapons found when police intercepted would be ATM bombers in Klersdorp (Hawks)

According to the hawks, their arrest follows information received by the TOMS about a planned ATM bombing in Klerksdorp. The members acted swiftly and arrested the suspects before the crime was committed.

“One rifle, one pistol and explosives were recovered. The suspects will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, conspiracy to commit crime and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. They will appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court soon,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said on Tuesday morning.


