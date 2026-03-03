The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

News

Eight people have been confirmed dead following a building collapse in Ormonde on Monday (Koena Mashale)

How a week-old company was helped to score a R1m tender

National health department officials Malixole Mahlathi, Phineas Mamogale and director-general Sandile Buthelezi appeared before the specialised crimes court in Pretoria to face fraud and theft charges. (Herman Moloi)

A company embroiled in a R1m tender scandal was registered eight days before it was awarded the contract despite not having a business bank account.

Ithani Amen was registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission on August 22 2023, and on August 31 it was given a tender by the national health department to preside over disciplinary hearings. Its business bank account was only opened a day later.

Six workers dead, three missing after Joburg business block collapses

A building collapse in Ormonde claimed six lives. Photo: Johannesburg Emergency Services (Supp)

Six people were pronounced dead after an office block in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Two people were reportedly trapped under the rubble while three could not be accounted for.

The incident occurred at Amethyst Business Park when a two-storey building under construction partially collapsed.

Teacher accused of lashing pupil 92 times arrested

Sadtu members standing in solidarity with the teacher and principal of Tetelo Secondary School during a protest against corporal punishment of a grade 11 pupil. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Police have confirmed the arrest of a teacher accused of using a pipe to administer 92 lashes to a grade 11 pupil at Tetelo Secondary School in Protea North, Soweto.

The teacher was arrested on Monday after police accompanied the family of the pupil to the school to identify the suspect.

A family member said: “We went to the school with the detectives. The principal asked that the teacher not be handcuffed but rather be escorted to the police station. That’s where she has been detained.”

