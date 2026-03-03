Tswane granted permission to evict Melgisedek building occupants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Human rights lawyers acting on behalf of more than 450 illegal occupants of the abandoned Melgisedek building near Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria have indicated they will appeal an eviction order.

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday ruled in favour of the City of Tshwane, which applied on an urgent basis to evict the occupants and relocate them to temporary structures.

In the application the city argued that beyond the building’s deteriorating status, it is uninhabitable due to its current condition.

“There is a danger to life, and the city must prevail. There is no water, electricity, or sanitation.

“This is not a situation where we argue whether people should move or not; no, they have to move,” said Jabu Motepe, lawyer for the city.

Motepe said the relocation of people living there is not only in the interest of the city but also in the interest of the occupants.

“There is a danger to members of the public; of course there is an argument that you don’t give enough evidence on the issue of crime, but the reports say there is prostitution, and there is selling of drugs.”

Across the street is Steve Biko Hospital, and a block away is a primary school.

This morning, we are joining the Bad Buildings Committee operation.



This is Melgisedek building next to Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Unofficial figures are stating that the property comprises of 60% foreign nationals.



This is a disaster waiting to happen, tune in to see the… pic.twitter.com/wB9XZ5yOog — Kholofelo Morodi (@kholofeloMorodi) December 2, 2025

While human rights lawyer advocate Malebogo Mashishi conceded the building was uninhabitable, she argued there is no clear framework regarding the relocation plan by the city.

The city’s temporary plan is to relocate the inhabitants to an area where they will give them tents, water, chemical toilets and security while they wait for provincial and national governments to provide them with permanent residence.

Judge John Holland-Muter ruled in favour of the city and stressed that there is a serious health risk.

“There is a health risk; there is a time bomb waiting to explode. This court cannot allow children to continue to be exposed to this health risk. Therefore, the draft order is granted.”

Minutes before Holland-Muter delivered his ruling, Mashishi told the court they would appeal the judgment.

The appeal is expected to be heard on Friday.

Since 2003, when people started to unlawfully occupy the Melgisedek building, there have been five reports that have declared the building uninhabitable.

Last month two fires broke out, and two people were injured as a result.

Sowetan