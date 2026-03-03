News

WATCH | Death toll at Ormonde building collapse rises to 8

Joburg mayor to assess site as search efforts continue

Koena Mashale

Koena Mashale

Journalist

The death toll from the Ormonde building collapse has risen to eight as Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is expected to visit the site on Tuesday morning.

The search continues for one missing person and emergency services are expected to retrieve another body from within the concrete slabs.

Search operations were called off on Monday night due to concerns about structural instability.

Emergency management teams responded to reports of the building collapse at 2pm on Monday afternoon. The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined.

Three people were transported to hospital.

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Koto Bolofo’s decades of fashion photography celebrated

2

Former Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba debuts first co-produced film at Joburg Film Festival

3

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Have we learnt the lessons of two world wars?

4

Slotjhile Pub closure leaves 150 young workers unemployed

5

Farewell Joe, the man who led the journalist team on June 16

Related Articles