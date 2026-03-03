News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. Meyiwa was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Former Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba debuts first co-produced film at Joburg Film Festival

2

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Have we learnt the lessons of two world wars?

3

Slotjhile Pub closure leaves 150 young workers unemployed

4

Farewell Joe, the man who led the journalist team on June 16

5

SOWETAN | State must secure return of men duped into fighting in Russia